Utah’s Billionaire Club (Yes, We Have One)

Including you and I, there are 3,454,232 people in the state of Utah.

Six of us are billionaires.

That's roughly one billionaire for every 600,000 people in the Beehive State.

The richest among us is Larry H. Miller's widow, Gail Miller. Renowned for owning the Utah Jazz (she doesn't anymore), Miller and her husband accumulated most of that wealth with car dealerships and movie theaters.

Gail Miller is worth approximately $3.9 billion (down from $4.2 billion last year) and is one of the 400 richest people in America, according to Forbes Magazine.

But there are five others.

Utah’s second-richest person is Matthew Prince, who made his fortune in cybersecurity. He has an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion.

Utahn Bill Austin of Starkey Hearing Technologies is in the billionaire's club with a net worth of $2.9 billion, followed by Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake (and a yet-to-be-named NHL club) owner Ryan Smith ($1.6 billion), Scott Watterson ($1.6 billion), Jared Smith ($1.4 billion), and Scott Smith ($1 billion).

The Smiths made their wealth from cloud computing. Watterson found his riches in fitness equipment.

There are 756 billionaires living in the United States. They live in 42 of the 50 states, according to Forbes's annual World Billionaires list. The only states where you won’t find a billionaire are Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia.

Another eight states have just one billionaire: Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Kentucky, Louisiana, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and South Carolina.

By the way, Elon Musk still reigns supreme as America’s richest person. He is worth about $251 billion and overtook Amazon founder Jeff Bezos this year, who has an estimated net worth of $161 billion.

The Beatles famously sang that "Money Can't Buy Me Love," and an old saying goes "Money can't buy happiness."

But as one of the 3,454,226 non-billionaires in Utah, I'd like to at least test those theories.

