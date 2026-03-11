UVU Pays Fee; Allowed to Play in WAC Tournament 🏀🏆

A strange legal and financial dispute in the Western Athletic Conference briefly threw the conference basketball tournaments into chaos this week, and it could have had ripple effects for teams across the league, including Utah Tech Trailblazers men's basketball.

UVU WAC’d

The controversy centered on Utah Valley University, which is preparing to leave the WAC for the Big West Conference after this season. The WAC said Utah Valley had failed to place a $1 million exit fee into escrow as ordered by a Utah judge, prompting conference officials to threaten removing the school from the WAC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments just hours before the event began.

BUT, WHAT IF…

The dispute created major uncertainty because Utah Valley entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed on the men’s side, making the Wolverines one of the favorites to win the championship and secure the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament. If the school had been ruled ineligible, the bracket and the path to March Madness could have changed dramatically for every other team in the league.

WHAT NOW FOR UTAH TECH

Eventually, the situation was resolved when Utah Valley agreed to place the $1 million payment into escrow, allowing both its men’s and women’s teams to participate in the tournament in Las Vegas. For programs like Utah Tech, the dispute highlighted just how unpredictable conference tournaments can become. In the WAC, the tournament champion earns the league’s automatic NCAA bid, meaning any shake-up, like removing the top seed, could open the door for other schools hoping to make a surprise run.

WIN OR GO HOME

While Utah Tech entered the tournament as a lower seed, scenarios like this demonstrate how off-court issues can suddenly reshape the postseason landscape. In college basketball’s “win-or-go-home” March environment, even administrative disputes can influence who ultimately punches a ticket to the NCAA tournament.