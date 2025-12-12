Read This Before Booking a Vacation Rental in Southern Utah This Holiday!

Many of us in Southern Utah host family & friends during the holidays, often because winter-weary relatives up north seek the relative warmth. Booking a vacation rental in Southern Utah for the holidays requires planning, especially given the popularity of the Zion and Snow Canyon areas. Your first priority should be location and accessibility. Are you looking for close proximity to skiing in Cedar City (think Brian Head), or do you prefer the milder, golf-friendly climate of St. George? Verify the distance and winter driving conditions to your primary points of interest, like Zion National Park, as winter hours and road closures can affect travel time, especially in Iron County.

THE SOONER THE BETTER

Southern Utah vacation rentals, particularly homes large enough for holiday family gatherings, are in short supply. The best properties—those near Zion, with views, or featuring amenities such as hot tubs and spacious kitchens—book up months in advance for the peak holiday weeks (Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s). Waiting until November often leaves you with fewer desirable options or forces you to split your group into multiple smaller units. Many of the St. George vacation communities have heated pools & attract families from the Salt Lake area and beyond, looking to knock off the icicles.

BOOK DIRECT & SAVE

Oftentimes, a home is managed by a local property manager (Red Rock Vacation Rentals, Red Sands Vacation Rentals, etc.…) and if you book through their websites, you can save VRBO & Airbnb booking fees. During the holidays, it may be tough, but if you call the management office & ask for a promo code, they will likely have something to keep you from going to another home or manager.