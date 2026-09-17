Update: Only One Female Body Pulled From Sand Hollow Reservoir

One Woman Recovered at Sand Hollow as Search Continues for Second Victim

Search crews have recovered the body of one of two women who disappeared earlier this week at Sand Hollow Reservoir, while efforts continue to find the second victim.

Recovery Efforts Underway for Victim Two

The Utah Department of Natural Resources says the first body was located at about 3 p.m. Thursday. The two women, ages 26 and 28 and both from the Las Vegas area, disappeared Tuesday afternoon after being thrown from a personal watercraft in the southern portion of the reservoir.

Circumstances of the Crash: Investigation Begins

Multiple agencies have been involved in the search, using sonar, drones, aircraft, and dive teams. The initial rescue effort lasted about 90 minutes before authorities transitioned to a recovery operation Tuesday evening. Crews returned to the water over the following days as the search continued.

Photo by: Dale Desmond Photo by: Dale Desmond

Operator of Jet Ski Faces Serious Charges

Investigators say 23-year-old Antonio Omari Lewis of Henderson, Nevada, was operating the Jet Ski with the two women and a dog on board when it hit a cross-wave and everyone was thrown into the water. According to court documents, none of the three people were wearing life jackets. The dog was later found safely on shore.

Suspect Admitted to Drinking Before Operating Jet Ski

Lewis was arrested and charged in 5th District Court with two counts of automobile homicide, both second-degree felonies, along with misdemeanor boating violations and several infractions. Investigators say Lewis admitted drinking alcohol before the crash and failed several field sobriety tests.

Heartbreaking Details: Victim's Pregnancy

Friends of the women told investigators that one of them was about 4½ months pregnant with twins. Authorities have not publicly identified which woman was recovered Thursday. As of Thursday evening, search and recovery teams were still working to locate the second woman.

Ongoing Investigation and Legal Implications

The investigation remains ongoing, and the charges against Lewis are allegations. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.