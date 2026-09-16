Nevada Man Charged After Two Women Disappear at Sand Hollow Reservoir

Tragic Events at Sand Hollow Reservoir

A trip to Sand Hollow Reservoir turned tragic Tuesday afternoon after two women disappeared in the water and the man operating the personal watercraft they were riding was arrested on homicide charges.

The Incident: A Jet Ski Ride Gone Wrong

Authorities say 23-year-old Antonio Omari Lewis of Henderson, Nevada, was driving a Jet Ski with two women and a dog aboard when the watercraft hit a cross-wave in the southern portion of the reservoir. All four were thrown into the water. Lewis was rescued by another person on the lake, but the two women did not resurface.One of the missing women was reportedly about 4½ months pregnant with twins, according to friends and witnesses interviewed by investigators.

Photo by: Dale Desmond Photo by: Dale Desmond

Desperate Search and Recovery Efforts

The first report came in at about 4:20 Tuesday afternoon. Utah Department of Natural Resources officers, Washington County Search and Rescue and other crews searched the reservoir using sonar, drones, aircraft and dive teams. After roughly 90 minutes, authorities transitioned from a rescue operation to a recovery effort. Divers continued searching until about 9:30 p.m. before operations were suspended for the night and resumed Wednesday.

Details of the Accident and Witness Accounts

Investigators say Lewis told officers the women had encouraged him to go faster. According to court documents, he said he accelerated and made a sharp turn when a wave struck the watercraft from the side. Lewis told investigators he tried to keep one of the women above water for several minutes before he could no longer hold onto her.

Details of the Accident and Witness Accounts

Police say Lewis admitted drinking multiple shots of tequila before going onto the reservoir and failed several field sobriety tests. Witnesses also told investigators Lewis had declined to wear a life jacket because he worked as a lifeguard and believed wearing one would make him “look like a fool.” Earlier in the day, witnesses said he had been refused access to another rental Jet Ski after declining to wear a flotation device.

Photo by: Dale Desmond Photo by: Dale Desmond

Charges Filed: Legal Consequences for Lewis

Lewis was arrested and charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with two counts of automobile homicide, both second-degree felonies. He also faces misdemeanor allegations involving navigation in a wakeless area and waterway markers, along with several infractions related to life jackets, registration and invasive-species requirements. The dog was later found safely on shore and cared for by bystanders.

The Search Continues: Ongoing Efforts and Community Support

As of Wednesday afternoon, the two women had not been recovered and authorities were continuing the search.

The charges against Lewis are allegations. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.