Waking Up To The Sound Of Running Water Is Usually Not Good
If the National Weather Service has it right, we're about to go back in to the deep freeze, unless you live in Utah's Dix...er Lower Washington County where anything under fifty five degrees in considered a deep freeze. But where many of us may be facing single digit and perhaps even below zero temperatures for a few nights this week, it's time to help you avoid a sound that you probably don't want to hear when you wake up: the sound of running water. Pipes freezing is a common issue that can cause a lot of damage to your plumbing system, cause flooding inside your home and result in costly repairs.
Freezing occurs when the water inside the pipes expands due to the low temperature, causing the pipes to crack or burst. To avoid this problem, there are several best ways to keep your pipes from freezing.
1.Insulation: Insulating pipes, especially those that are exposed to cold air, is one of the most effective ways to prevent freezing. You can use foam sleeves or fiberglass insulation to cover pipes, or you can also wrap pipes with electrical heating tape.
Keep the temperature constant: Maintaining a constant temperature inside your home is important to prevent pipes from freezing. This can be achieved by setting your thermostat to a minimum of 55°F, even when you're not at home.
Preventing pipes from freezing is a vital aspect of maintaining a healthy plumbing system. By following these ideas, you can reduce the risk of frozen pipes and protect your home from the damage that can be caused by this issue. Remember, taking action early on can help avoid costly repairs in the future.