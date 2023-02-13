Waking Up To The Sound Of Running Water Is Usually Not Good

If the National Weather Service has it right, we're about to go back in to the deep freeze, unless you live in Utah's Dix...er Lower Washington County where anything under fifty five degrees in considered a deep freeze. But where many of us may be facing single digit and perhaps even below zero temperatures for a few nights this week, it's time to help you avoid a sound that you probably don't want to hear when you wake up: the sound of running water. Pipes freezing is a common issue that can cause a lot of damage to your plumbing system, cause flooding inside your home and result in costly repairs.

Freezing occurs when the water inside the pipes expands due to the low temperature, causing the pipes to crack or burst. To avoid this problem, there are several best ways to keep your pipes from freezing.

1.Insulation: Insulating pipes, especially those that are exposed to cold air, is one of the most effective ways to prevent freezing. You can use foam sleeves or fiberglass insulation to cover pipes, or you can also wrap pipes with electrical heating tape.

Keep the temperature constant: Maintaining a constant temperature inside your home is important to prevent pipes from freezing. This can be achieved by setting your thermostat to a minimum of 55°F, even when you're not at home.

Allow faucets to drip: Allowing a slow, steady stream of water to run through the pipes can help prevent freezing. This is because the running water helps to keep the pipes warm, even in cold weather. I know there has been some debate on this due to the drought effecting us. But where do you think more water would be wasted, a little drip for a few hours, or pipes bursting causing significant flooding.

Seal air leaks: Air leaks can cause cold air to enter your home, which can lead to freezing pipes. Sealing air leaks around windows, doors, and electrical outlets can help prevent this problem.

Disconnect outdoor hoses: Disconnecting outdoor hoses from the faucets and storing them inside can help prevent pipes from freezing. This is because hoses can act as a bridge between the outside air and the pipes, causing the water inside the pipes to freeze. If you haven't already done this it's too late, so you'll need a plumber to address this before you begin spring and summer watering.

Preventing pipes from freezing is a vital aspect of maintaining a healthy plumbing system. By following these ideas, you can reduce the risk of frozen pipes and protect your home from the damage that can be caused by this issue. Remember, taking action early on can help avoid costly repairs in the future.