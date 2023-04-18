On Saturday, April 15, the Washington County Dispatch responded to a report of juveniles at the fairgrounds, allegedly with guns.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office press release said that officers responded to the call within minutes as officers were already patrolling the grounds at the time. The group of juveniles was found in the carnival area when four fled the scene. Three of the remaining juveniles were unarmed and deputies were able to speak with them.

However, the four who fled have yet to be identified. The press release said this was in part due to “a lack of cooperation of those present”.

While investigating the incident, two firearms were found in the parking lot which is the direction the four juveniles fled. This is an open investigation and the WCSO is asking for help from anyone who might have information. Based on the initial report this seems to be an isolated incident.

No threats of violence occurred during the incident however the “act of juveniles waving firearms around, in itself is a concern the Sheriff’s Office does not take lightly,” the press release said.

Contact Dispatch at 435-634-5730 with reference number 23W002026 if you have any information on the identity of the four individuals who fled the scene.

There will be officers and deputies patrolling the Washington County Fairgrounds to keep fair-goers safe. They encourage the public to contact a uniformed officer patrolling if there is any suspicious activity.