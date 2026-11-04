>>Tax Initiative Results

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Voters in three Washington County communities weighed in on local sales tax increases Tuesday, with two measures leading and one narrowly trailing in preliminary results. Washington City's Proposition 5 received 64% support for an additional 0.67% emergency services sales tax, while Virgin's Proposition 4, which would increase the town's resort communities tax by half a percent, led 125 votes to 68. Santa Clara's Proposition 3, which would authorize up to a 1% sales tax for emergency services, was trailing by just seven votes, with 773 against and 766 in favor.

>>County Commission Races

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Republicans won all three contested Washington County races in Tuesday's general election, with incumbent County Commissioner Gil Almquist defeating Democrat Gail Koske by nearly 70%. In the other commission race, Republican Troy Belliston received 66% of the vote, defeating Democrat Sarah Anderson and Constitution Party candidate Kristin Isham. Republican Jerry Jaeger also won the County Attorney race, defeating Democrat Edward Flint with just over 71% of the vote.

>>Utah Congressional Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Republican Congresswoman Celeste Maloy has won reelection in Utah's 3rd Congressional District, which includes Washington and Iron counties, defeating Democrat Kent Udell and four other challengers. In the newly redrawn 1st District, Democrat Ben McAdams defeated Republican Riley Owen, returning to Congress after losing his seat in 2020 and giving Utah its first Democratic House member since 2021. Republican Congressman Blake Moore declared victory over Democrat Peter Crosby in the 2nd District, while Republican incumbent Mike Kennedy held a lead over Democrat Jonny Larsen in the 4th District, where the race had not yet been called in the latest reports.

>>State Constitution Amendment Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Utah voters have rejected Constitutional Amendment B, which would have required 60% voter approval for citizen-led ballot initiatives that increase taxes, with about 62% voting against the proposal. Meanwhile, Amendment A, which would eliminate the requirement to publish proposed constitutional amendments in newspapers and allow online publication, led with about 61% support in unofficial returns. Amendment B has been called as defeated, while Amendment A was still awaiting a final race call in the latest confirmed reports.

>> Utah State Legislature Election Results

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Republicans swept all five state legislative races representing Washington County in Tuesday's general election. State Sen. Evan Vickers defeated Democrat Richard Robillard with 75% of the vote in District 28, while Republican House members Joseph Elison, Colin Jack, Neil Walter and Walt Brooks all won their reelection bids in Districts 72 through 75, each receiving between 65% and 70% of the vote. Statewide, Democrats made gains in several legislative districts, although Republicans are expected to retain control of both chambers.

>>Washington County School Board

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Incumbent David Stirland won reelection to the Washington County School Board's District 5 seat Tuesday, defeating challenger Dan Zaleski with 61.5% of the vote. Stirland received 2,854 votes, while Zaleski received 1,790, according to unofficial election results.