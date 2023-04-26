Washington County Winner: Angelica’s Salsa Does It Again

Angelica Lancaster is proud of her salsa. Each and every cup.

"It's very authentic, very homie," she said. "It's homemade. We roast the peppers and the tomatoes and make it with love."

For the second straight year, Angelica's Mexican Grill came away as the People's Choice winner at the Washington County Fair. The local Mexican food hotspot has only entered the competition twice, and won People's Choice both times.

"They actually reached out to me (two years ago)," Angelica said. "They said, 'Hey, your salsa's really good. You have to be in our contest.'"

The restaurant, along with a couple dozen other restaurants in Washington County, provided enough salsa for judges to perform a blind taste test, plus for hundreds of fair-goers to try the salsa (with chips, of course) and then vote for their favorites.

Fair patrons were given a ballot with all the restaurants listed and were asked to rank their top three favorites.

"I love that we were the People's Choice winner," Angelica said. "That's what matters most to us."

The other awards for the professional salsa makers (as determined by the judges) were Sweepstakes winner -- A tie between LaFonda Grill and Tacos Plaza and Reserve Sweepstakes -- Alvaro's Mexican Food.

