I got this press release yesterday afternoon and barely glanced at it, but it planted a thought in my mind that has been wriggling around in there ever since: What the heck is a pot throw?

"All are invited to the free Community Pot Throw on February 3 at the St. George Recreation Center (285 S 400 E), to create bowls to be used at the Soup N’ Bowl fundraiser one month later. All throwing equipment and materials will be provided, and community members can stop in to make bowls at any time from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m."

OK, so I did what we all do in situations like these: I Googled it.

Q: What is a pot throw?

A: Wheel throwing is the process of forming clay into shapes on a potter's wheel. It is a common technique for making ceramic mugs, bowls, and plates.

Q: OK, so why is it called "pot throwing?"

A. Origin of "To throw": Old Engilish - twist, to turn, to propel. Some potters describe their work at the potters wheel as turning. The Old English word thrawan from which to throw comes, means to twist or turn.

Q: Um, OK, so it's as simple as turning a bowl on a pottery wheel?

A. One part of the general activity of throwing is a specific step called throwing. To throw the clay means to bend it between your finger joints. The right finger is lower than the left. This is important since the discrepancy is what forces the clay to bend. As the potter’s hands move upward, the clay is stretched through the bend, with the excess clay being forced upward. This creates the pot’s height as well as thinning the walls. (from sprucecrafts.com).

“The community pot throw is a great opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels to get a little messy with clay,” said St. George Art Museum Manager April Wilkins. “If you are new to ceramics, this is a terrific chance to learn how to throw a pot under the direction of an experienced potter. And if you are a veteran of clay, we’d love to have you come make a bowl and help support the St. George Art Museum.”

All bowls created at the Community Pot Throw will be donated to the Soup N’ Bowl fundraiser, set for March 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. George Art Museum. Held annually since 1995, the fundraiser generates support for the Art Museum’s permanent collection. Participants in the pot throw and the Soup N’ Bowl directly benefit the art community of St. George.

Tickets for the Soup N’ Bowl fundraiser are $20 and can be purchased at the front desk inside the Art Museum or online here. The ticket includes your choice of hand-made bowl along with a lunch of soup, bread and dessert while enjoying live entertainment. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase items made by local artists as part of a silent auction and can meet some of the potters who donated bowls. The Soup N’ Bowl is generously sponsored by Zions Bank.