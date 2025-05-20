We don't get prostate cancer any more often in Utah than anywhere else, but it is killing us more often.

New research from the Huntsman Cancer Institute shows that prostate cancer remains a serious health concern for Utah men, particularly when it comes to mortality.

According to the institute, 1 in 8 Utah men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. That amounts to an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 new cases every year, placing Utah 21st in the country for prostate cancer diagnoses.

That's pretty average.

But the state’s ranking for prostate cancer deaths paints a much more troubling picture. Utah ranks 4th in the nation for prostate cancer mortality, with 1 in 40 Utah men dying from the disease.

But Why?

Health experts point to two major factors behind the high death rate: delayed screening and limited healthcare access, especially in rural communities. Older men living far from treatment centers are less likely to get routine checkups and cancer screenings.

“We know that early detection can save lives,” said Dr. Mark Johnson with the Huntsman Cancer Institute. “There's now a simple blood test that can help detect prostate cancer early, when it's still treatable. We recommend men start getting screened at age 50 -- or sooner if there's a family history.”

Read More Here: The Silent Killer: Heart Disease Takes More Lives In Utah Than Cancer And COVID-19

Despite advancements in screening and treatment, many men still don’t prioritize prostate cancer checks. Huntsman officials are urging patients and providers to start the conversation early and often.

Awareness Is Key

For now, doctors say awareness and access remain critical in lowering Utah’s prostate cancer death rate. They encourage men -- especially those with a family history -- to speak with their healthcare provider about getting screened.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker