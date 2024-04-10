Winds Cause Substantial Residential Fire in Hurricane to Spread

Fire crews across Southern Utah were called to assist Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue with a substantial residential fire reported on April 8 at 10:34 p.m.

The fire reportedly originated in the backyard of the home and spread to the structure with heavy flames reported by first responders.

A statement from Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue summarized the incident on their Facebook page.

The statement said, “At approximately 10:34 pm crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire. Initial reports stated that there was a large fire in the backyard very close to the home. First arriving crews encountered heavy fire on the exterior of the home, and the fire had also extended into the attic, causing a part of the roof to collapse. The first arriving engine company arrived on scene within five minutes and initiated an offensive attack on the fire.”

The situation only escalated from there as the windy weather threatened to spread the flames toward another home just South of the blazing house.

The statement said, “Wind at the time was pushing to the south at approximately 12 mph and threatening the adjacent structure. For the purpose of the fire potentially spreading to other homes, the first arriving company officer made the request for additional resources. At the time of the fire there were four individuals inside of the home who were alerted by smoke detectors and were able to safely make it out of the home.”

Backup arrived as fire crews from the St. George Fire Department, Washington City Fire Department, Hildale/Colorado City Fire Department, and law enforcement groups such as the Hurricane City Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Fire fighters were able to rescue two pet dogs from the burning home, but unfortunately found a diseased pet cat among the flames.

The home to the South of the fire sustained exterior damage, but fire crews extinguished the flames before any further harm could be done.

The statement said, “The fire is currently under investigation and there were no reported injuries from the incident. We would like to thank all the agencies who responded to help with this incident including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hurricane City Police Department, St. George Fire Department, Washington City Fire Department, and the Hildale/Colorado City Fire Department.”

Pipe Spring National Monument: Utah Discover the allure of Pipe Springs National Monument! All photos courtesy of Pipe Spring National Monument Website. Gallery Credit: Elle Cabrera