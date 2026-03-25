Hurricane Fire & Rescue Crews Save Worker From 12-Foot Trench

A routine construction job in Hurricane quickly turned into a high-stakes rescue — and it’s the kind of incident that hits close to home here in Washington County. According to Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue, emergency crews were called Tuesday morning after a man fell into a trench roughly 12 feet deep at a construction site in Hurricane. The situation was serious from the start, with reports indicating the trench had partially collapsed, trapping the worker and creating dangerous conditions for both the victim and rescuers.

TRENCH STABILIZED

Additional details shared on its Facebook page help paint a clearer picture of the response. Crews arrived to find the man inside the trench and immediately worked to stabilize the area before attempting any extraction. Ensuring the trench wouldn’t collapse further was critical, as secondary cave-ins are one of the biggest risks in these types of emergencies.

SHORT TIME FRAME

Once the scene was secured, rescuers entered the trench and began carefully removing dirt and debris. Technical rescue techniques were used to safely reach the man, who had been trapped below ground level. Reports indicate the extrication was successful within a relatively short time frame, and the man was removed from the trench and turned over to paramedics for evaluation.

TRENCH COLLAPSES CAN BE FATAL

While the outcome appears to have been positive, the incident is a stark reminder of how dangerous trench work can be even in everyday construction settings across Southern Utah. Federal safety data consistently show that trench collapses can occur suddenly and are often fatal without prompt intervention.

FIRST-RESPONDERS LAUDED

For communities like Hurricane, Washington, and St. George, this rescue highlights the skill and coordination of local first responders. It’s also a reminder that behind the growth and development we see across the region, there are real risks, and professionals are ready to respond when something goes wrong.