“A Soul-Filling Event” Wreaths Across America Event in St. George

Wreaths Across America will be held at Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George on Saturday, December 13th at 10 am.

City of St. George Director of Communication David Cordero stopped by to chat with KDXU morning host Dale Desmond to inform listeners about the event and how the public can get involved. There will be a program, complete with speeches from local leaders, centered around the Veterans’ memorial inside the cemetery. After the speeches, attendees will have the opportunity to lay a wreath at a veteran's grave.

THEY DID MORE THAN SERVE

Cordero says they are being honored for more than just serving in the armed forces.

“These are all of our military, but it’s not only the ones who died in battle. These are the ones that also served in any capacity, and then lived a great life and contributed to society.”

Every December, on National Wreaths Across America Day, the organization coordinates the placement of millions of live, commemorative wreaths on veterans' graves at Arlington National Cemetery and over 5,200 other locations across the country and abroad. The mission is carried out by volunteers who, when placing a wreath, are encouraged to say the veteran's name aloud to ensure their sacrifice is never forgotten, embodying the core principles of Remember, Honor, and Teach, teaching the next generation the value of freedom.

SOUL FILLING EVENT

Cordero points out that this will be a memorable opportunity to feel the connection to those who served our country, “It’s really a soul-filling event.”

Read more here about Wreaths Across America.

Listen to the whole podcast here starting at 21:20.