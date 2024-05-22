Officials from Zion National Park are warning visitors to be prepared for long waits during the Memorial Day weekend.

A news release from Jonathan Shafer of Zion National Park details the possible setbacks one could expect during the busy holiday weekend.

Shafer said, “Pack your patience... We want you to enjoy your visit, and we want to be realistic about what to expect. Be prepared to see lots of other people, and be aware that parking usually fills early in the day. We may temporarily limit vehicle entry to reduce crowding and traffic congestion, and the park pedestrian and bicycle entrance will remain open throughout the weekend.”

Zion recorded more than 96,000 visitors over Memorial Day weekend in 2023 and it seems they expect a similar turnout for 2024.

For those traveling through Zion National Park, it’s recommended drivers go around the park rather than through it as it will be faster than dealing with the holiday traffic.

The news release also details a few other complications at the park heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

The news release said, “The trail bridge over the Virgin River at Zion Lodge (Shuttle Stop #5) is closed. Hikers can still visit Emerald Pools from the Grotto (Shuttle Stop #6). Check a map before you start your hike to plan accordingly. Keep in mind that you will not be able to cross the river at Zion Lodge (Shuttle Stop #5).”

More information including weather forecasts and other campsite conditions can be found on the official website for Zion National Park.

