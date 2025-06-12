It's almost too cruel, but authorities are asking hikers in Zion National Park to STAY OUT OF THE WATER.

ZNP officials have issued a warning to visitors to avoid swimming or submerging their heads in the Virgin River and connected waterways due to the likely presence of harmful cyanobacteria and toxins.

Several popular sites, including The Narrows, the Emerald Pools, and The Subway, are affected. Visitors are also advised not to drink from any streams in the park and to carry their own water.

Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, can produce dangerous toxins during warmer months or when exposed to nutrient-rich runoff.

These toxins can cause nausea, rashes, and more serious complications like liver or nerve damage. Children and pets are particularly vulnerable and the sickness and bacteria could even lead to death.

Currently, the North Fork of the Virgin River and North Creek are under a warning advisory, while LaVerkin Creek is under a health watch.

Other monitored areas include Kolob Creek, Orderville Canyon, Deep Creek, and several canyoneering routes.

Park officials urge recreators to know the signs of harmful algal blooms and to exercise caution near any surface water.

Recognize Cyanobacteria

The Environmental Protection Agency said it is vital for outdoor enthusiasts to learn to recognize cyanobacteria on sight. Here are a few ways to do that:

Look for surface water discoloration (like a green, white, brown, red, or blue tint);

Watch for reduced transparency (water that looks like pea soup or lets limited light through)

Cyanobacteria may also have thick, mat-like accumulations of scum on the shoreline and surface.

Cyanobacteria are also associated with unfavorable taste-and-odor compounds in lakes and reservoirs.

The best advice is that age-old saying: "Don't drink the water."

