Here’s Travel Hack For Locals Visiting Zion National Park This Spring

For Southern Utah residents who frequent Zion National Park, seasonal crowds and congested parking have long been part of the adventure — but a new Park & Ride service launching March 1 is offering a welcome alternative. The service, based in Virgin at the Zion White Bison Resort, connects local riders directly to the heart of the park using comfortable shuttles operated by SunTran and partner providers. For residents who have grown accustomed to sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic on State Route 9 or circling crowded lots in Springdale, this arrangement presents a smarter way to enjoy the park without the usual stress.

PARK, RIDE & HIKE, LIKE A LOCAL

Zion sees millions of visitors every year, peaking in spring and fall when weather is ideal for hiking narrow canyons and scenic trails. That surge can quickly overwhelm parking at popular areas like Zion Canyon Visitor Center, The Narrows, and Angels Landing, forcing even seasoned locals to arrive before sunrise or park far from trailheads. The new Park & Ride lets residents avoid that struggle entirely — riders park once at Virgin, step onto the shuttle for a short ride, and avoid the headache of finding a spot alongside out-of-town drivers unfamiliar with local routes and rules.

S-CURVE BACKUPS

For families, weekend adventurers, and frequent hikers, the service isn’t just convenient, it’s cost-effective, too. At about $5 each way, the shuttle can save money on gas and parking fees while also reducing wear and tear on vehicles. And because it brings riders closer to trailheads without the need to navigate S-curve backups or crowded intersections, locals can spend more time exploring and less time stuck in gridlock.

SKIP THE SCRAMBLE

In a region where traffic and tourism pressure are perennial issues, the new Park & Ride gives Southern Utah residents a tangible advantage — a simple way to beat the crowds, skip the parking scramble, and get straight to the scenery they love.