Three people are dead after a pontoon boat capsized Friday afternoon in Navajo Canyon on Lake Powell.

Authorities for Glen Canyon National Recreation Area provided more details through a press release on Saturday evening via their Facebook page.

The press release stated, “On July 26, 2024, at approximately 3:18 p.m., the National Park Service (NPS) Glen Canyon Regional Communications Center was alerted of an overturned vessel on Lake Powell near buoy 12 and the mouth of Navajo Canyon within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Coconino County, Arizona. The 25-foot privately owned pontoon vessel was being towed by another boater, when waves contributed to the towed vessel capsizing. Several of the eleven passengers became trapped under the overturned vessel.”

First responders attempted to rescue all of the passengers who were thrown overboard while some climbed to the top of the overturned boat for safety.

The press release stated. “Emergency medical attention was provided on scene by Glen Canyon Rangers and Page Fire Department personnel. Two other patients were transported by Classic Air Medical helicopter and the Page Fire Department ambulance for further medical treatment. As of today, deceased include: Two, 4-year-old males, and Melissa Bean, 72-year-old female.”

Investigators are still looking over the accident for any other details they can find as the case remains open. Parties involved include the National Park Service, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The press release stated, “The National Park Service would like to thank partners at Big Water Fire and Rescue for assisting dispatch by receiving fire and medical calls, Kane County Sheriff's Office for assisting in providing information while Glen Canyon NPS Rangers, Coconino County Sheriff's Office, and Page Fire Department were responding to the incident.”