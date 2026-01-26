Dogtown 1/2 Marathon Has Something For Everyone

The 2026 Dogtown Half Marathon is set to take place this Saturday in Washington, offering a late-winter challenge for runners of all abilities. The event, part of the city’s annual Dogtown Races, includes a half-marathon, a 10K, a 5K, and a kids' fun run.

Mayor Kress Staheli tells KDXU News that he’s running the entire half-marathon. Race day begins with the half-marathon at 9:00 a.m. MST, followed by the 10K and 5K. The kids' run is scheduled for later in the morning. Packet pickup for all participants takes place on Friday, January 30, in the afternoon at the Washington City Community Center. Athletes must collect their bibs, shirts, and swag bags; there is no race-day packet pickup at the start line.

The half-marathon follows a point-to-point scenic course that begins north of Coral Canyon in Hurricane, traversing paved roads and running trails before finishing at Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park in Washington City. Aid stations offering water, Gatorade, and energy gels are placed throughout the course, and shuttle transportation to the start line is provided.

The event is popular among local runners and visitors alike, appreciated for its desert landscape views and community atmosphere. Whether targeting a personal best or enjoying a family-friendly outing, runners and spectators can look forward to a festive day of fitness and community in Washington City.