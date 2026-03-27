Utah’s $2.8 billion transportation plan for 2026 includes several major projects in Washington County to keep pace with rapid growth here in the St. George area. The largest is the I-15 widening project between St. George Boulevard and Bluff Street, which will add a third lane in each direction, replace bridges, and add new connections at 400 East and 900 South. Design is scheduled to wrap up in early 2026, with construction beginning mid-2026 and continuing through about 2028.

BLUFF ST. WIDENING

Another key project focuses on Bluff Street through downtown St. George, where crews will upgrade intersections, add turn lanes, and improve drainage. Construction is expected to begin as early as May 2026 and last roughly 18 months, creating traffic impacts for businesses and commuters along one of the city’s busiest corridors.

STATEWIDE INVESTMENT

Together, these Washington County projects are part of UDOT’s broader statewide investment, though the costs of individual projects have not been fully broken out publicly. Officials say the work is designed to improve safety, reduce congestion, and prepare for continued population growth in southern Utah.

FAST GROWING REGION

While the upgrades are expected to bring long-term benefits, drivers in the St. George area should plan for delays, lane closures, and detours once construction ramps up in mid-2026. Local leaders say the projects are critical as Washington County remains one of the fastest-growing regions in the state, putting increasing pressure on roads like I-15 and Bluff Street.