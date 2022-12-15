8 Films And TV Shows Filmed In Utah

Photo/Kace Lott on Unsplash Photo/Kace Lott on Unsplash loading...

Many states are home to film and TV show production and Utah is no exception. From John Wayne westerns to horror, it's all been filmed in Utah. The source I’ve used the most for this is the IMDB, but I’ve also used the Utah Film Commission website as well. This isn’t going to be an extensive list because well... that would be a really long list, but I’ll link the Utah Film Commission website so you can use their map to see where things have been filmed.

Yellowstone: Also filmed in Montana, the tv series starring Kevin Costner has filmed in Salt Lake City, Heber, Park City, Spanish Fork, Kamas, Coalville, Ogden, and Fancis.

Westworld: the HBO Max show starring Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, and Aaron Paul among others has filmed at Deadhorse Point State Park, Moab, and Monument Valley.

High School Musical: The Musical- The Series: the Disney program starring Olivia Rodrigo filmed seasons 1 and 2 in Salt Lake City.

Hereditary: the 2018 film about a grieving family haunted by disturbing occurrences starring Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne filmed in Sandy, Salt Lake City, and Park City.

Halloween Ends: the 2022 horror film was the final installment of the Michael Myers & Laurie Strode trilogy. It was filmed is Salt Lake City and Georgia.

127 Hours: the 2010 film about real-life climber Aron Ralston starring James Franco filmed in Moab and Salt Lake City

The Stand: the 1994 TV mini-series based on the novel by Stephen King and starring Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, and Rob Lowe filmed in Ogden, Pleasant Grove, Tooele, Salt Lake City, Cedar Fort, Lehi, Magna, and Midvale.

The Sandlot: the 1993 film starring Denis Leary and James Earl Jones filmed in Salt Lake City, Midvale, Ogden, and American Fork.