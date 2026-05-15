Here’s Why Flags are at Half Mast This Week in Utah

If you noticed the flags flying at half-staff across Utah today, it is because Governor Spencer J. Cox has issued a formal order to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day. This annual observance, which falls during National Police Week, is a solemn time for the state and the nation to pause and remember the local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty.

A PROCLAIMATION OF GRATITUDE

In his order issued on May 14, Governor Cox directed that the flags of the United States and the State of Utah be lowered at all state facilities from 12:01 a.m. until sunset today. The Governor also extended an invitation to private citizens, businesses, and organizations to participate in this recognition as a sign of respect for those who have made the "ultimate sacrifice."

FALLEN HEROES

The order serves as a reminder of the extraordinary risks taken by Utah’s first responders. This year’s memorial is particularly poignant for Utahns, following a series of tragic losses in the line of duty over the past year, including Sgt. Lee Sorensen and Officer Eric Estrada of the Tremonton-Garland Police Department.

THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE DAY

Peace Officers Memorial Day was first established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962 and signed into law by President John F. Kennedy. It remains one of the few days of the year when the U.S. flag is mandated to fly at half-staff by federal law and presidential proclamation.

By lowering the flags, Utah joins the rest of the country in acknowledging that our safety often comes at a high price. Whether it is a small-town deputy or a federal agent, today is about ensuring their names and their service are never forgotten. Flags will return to full-staff at sunset this evening.