Shocking Threat Called in Multiple Times to Costco in St. George

St. George is a community built on friendliness and safety, but a recent incident at a local staple has residents on edge. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Ramchand Rattan, a 46-year-old Las Vegas resident, following a series of disturbing and violent threats directed at the St. George Costco.

PATTERN OF HATE

According to court documents filed this Thursday, Rattan allegedly placed four phone calls to the warehouse on 3050 East. The details are chilling: the caller reportedly used vile racial slurs and gave management a horrific ultimatum—fire all Black and LGBTQ+ employees, or he would blow up the building. Prosecutors say the threats included graphic promises to "blast the place" and "light them up like a BBQ."

NOT AN ISOLATED INCIDENT

What makes this case even more concerning is that it isn’t the suspect's first brush with St. George law enforcement. Detectives traced the phone number back to a May 2025 incident involving similar racially charged threats made to a local Ford dealership.

SEEKING JUSTINCE

Rattan now faces a second-degree felony charge for making a threat of terrorism, alongside a class B misdemeanor for electronic communication harassment. While friends of the suspect have suggested to investigators that he may suffer from undiagnosed mental illness, the severity of these threats—which targeted specific groups based on bias—has necessitated a major legal response.

As of today, the warrant remains active. This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of "See Something, Say Something." We applaud the quick work of our local detectives in tracing these threats and ensuring the safety of the hardworking staff at Costco.