5th Annual Cops And Robbers Race This Weekend

The streets of St. George are about to become the backdrop for a high-energy pursuit, but this time, it is all in the spirit of community and fitness. The City of St. George has officially opened registration for the 2026 Cops and Robbers 5K and Kids’ Fun Run, a signature event that blends local athletics with public safety outreach.

PARTY ATMOSPHERE

The race is designed as a themed "chase" in which participants can register as either a "cop" or a "robber". To lean into the theme, many runners show up in costume, with "robbers" sporting stripes and masks while "cops" wear blue or faux-uniforms. The event is intentionally family-oriented, featuring a competitive 5K for seasoned runners and a shorter Fun Run for children.

COURSE & ATMOSPHERE

The 2026 race is scheduled to take place at Canyon View Park, using the scenic paved trails along the Virgin River. This location provides a mostly flat, fast course that is stroller-friendly, encouraging participation from all ages and ability levels. The race typically kicks off in the morning to beat the Southern Utah heat, with the 5K starting first, followed by the kids' events.

SERVES AS A BRIDGE

Beyond the race clock, the "Cops and Robbers" event serves as a bridge between the St. George Police Department and the local community. Officers are frequently seen participating in the race or cheering from the sidelines, providing a relaxed environment for residents to interact with local law enforcement.

LISTEN HERE: 911 DISPATCHERS ON SOUTHERN U-TALK

Registration fees generally include a race t-shirt and a finisher’s "loot bag" for the robbers or a commemorative "badge" medal for the finishers. Those interested in participating are encouraged to sign up early through the St. George City website, as the event often reaches capacity due to its popularity as a local summer tradition.