On the morning of September 11, 2001, the world changed forever. Nearly 3,000 civilians and hundreds of first responders lost their lives, and millions more around the world were affected in profound ways.

In the immediate aftermath, Americans and their allies rallied in ways not often seen.

The City of St. George and many participating community partners invite everyone to come together again 24 years later to remember those who perished and honor local first responders at the Patriot Day: Remembering 9/11 event, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at Historic Town Square.

Among the many features of this remembrance is the keynote address from 9/11 survivor, Victor Guzman.

“I’m proud that the City of St. George will host this event for the sixth straight year, and we are so thrilled to have Victor Guzman speak to us,” said Mayor Michele Randall. “Each year this program gives us a great opportunity to reflect on both the tragedy that took place and the unified response shown after 9/11. It’s a great time to thank our current first responders, who would not hesitate to do everything possible to save lives, even in the worst of situations.”

There are several aspects to the Patriot Day remembrance:

Patriotic program, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at Historic Town Square, featuring a bell tribute from the St. George Fire Department, children's choirs, a bagpiper and Guzman, the keynote speaker. An attorney whose office was on the 85th floor of the first tower that was struck, Guzman will deliver a stirring message of hope that rose through the ashes.

In addition to the patriotic program on Sept. 11, kids activities will be available, including patriotic face painting and free carousel rides.

At the close of the patriotic program, a flag retirement ceremony conducted by Sons of the American Legion and United We Pledge will take place on the Town Square lawn.

Patriot Day: Remembering 9/11 is a City of St. George event that is made possible with the assistance of community sponsors: Swenson & Shelley Injury Attorneys, United We Pledge, The Advenire, American Legion Post 142, Dixie High School Air Force JROTC, Barney McKenna Olmstead, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Exchange Club of St. George and Sons of the American Revolution.

