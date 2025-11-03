Numbers as social commentary are not new.

After all, 13 has been unlucky for decades, one is the loneliest number, we're always looking at tea-for-two, you never want to be a third wheel, Seven was famously George's pick for a kid's name on Seinfeld, and a dime or a 10 has become a synonym for a very hot girl.

But what, exactly does 6-7 mean?

Let's see, that was baseball pitcher Jacob Misiorowski's height. Um, six was afraid of seven because seven ate (eight) nine.

When you dial *67 before a phone number, it blocks your caller ID from showing up on the recipient's phone.

So there's that.

But the recent viral adoration of the number 6-7 (hey older readers, it's six-seven, not sixty-seven) is kind of crazy.

According to Google AI, "The number is used to express uncertainty or indecision, similar to saying "so-so." The meme was popularized by a rap song and is also associated with basketball player LaMelo Ball, who is 6'7" tall.

OK, but kids keep throwing it out there. Again and again. So what does it MEAN?!

Google AI: "The phrase has no fixed meaning; its absurdity is part of the joke, often used as a spontaneous reaction, a social signal, or a playful disruption in classrooms. It's a prime example of "brainrot" slang, a term for low-quality, meaningless online content."

Dictionary.com has named six-seven as the word of the year for 2025.

The website describes it as brainrot slang that is "purposefully nonsensical and all about being in on the absurdity."

OK, so I guess it's just an inside joke by cool people against us forever uncool people.

I'm not sure how I feel about that.

I mean, it's so 6-7.

