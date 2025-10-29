Just Google "favorite candy brands" and you will see a countless number of lists of which candy brand/name is the best, top seller or favorite.

It's an argument that may never be won, and truthfully, why should it? We love our candy, and the more kinds of candy the better.

In fact, before we get to the list of the Top 7 Candy Brands in Southern Utah, let's take a minute to salute the candies that have seemingly fallen off the face of the Earth.

Some of these are:

Chick-O-Stick -- While still in production (in fact, most of these are still available, but not at your local Walmart or Smith's Store), Chick-O-Stick was a convenience store staple when I was a kid. For 15 cents, you had that peanut butter and coconut goodness all day.

-- While still in production (in fact, most of these are still available, but not at your local Walmart or Smith's Store), Chick-O-Stick was a convenience store staple when I was a kid. For 15 cents, you had that peanut butter and coconut goodness all day. Idaho Spud -- With coconut and chocolate on the outside and marshmallow on the inside, this was more of an "adult" candy treat. But frozen, they became next-level yumminess.

-- With coconut and chocolate on the outside and marshmallow on the inside, this was more of an "adult" candy treat. But frozen, they became next-level yumminess. Milkshake Candy Bar -- Similar to a Milky Way bar, but with malt flavor instead of chocolate flavor only, it was like eating a milkshake without the brain freeze.

-- Similar to a Milky Way bar, but with malt flavor instead of chocolate flavor only, it was like eating a milkshake without the brain freeze. The Clark Bar -- Featured a crispy peanut butter/spun taffy core and coated in milk chocolate. It was introduced in 1917 by David L. Clark and was popular during and after both World Wars. It was Butterfinger before Butterfinger was Butterfinger.

-- Featured a crispy peanut butter/spun taffy core and coated in milk chocolate. It was introduced in 1917 by David L. Clark and was popular during and after both World Wars. It was Butterfinger before Butterfinger was Butterfinger. 100 Grand -- When I was a kid, these were $100,000 Bars and I know they're still around, but I haven't had one in many years.

OK, back to the list of most popular candy brands in Southern Utah. I used a combination of candy sales numbers from several local retailers and vending machine owners, plus my own previous experience as a vending machine owner and operator. And truthfully, I'm not surprised by which candy bar finished No. 1 -- once and always the king of candies.

Here's the list: