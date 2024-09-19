A Headstone And Making A Difference In Southern Utah

It's not at all like being dead.

It's not.

But seeing your name on a headstone still makes you stop and think.

The good folks at the DuCrest Monument Company* are a sponsor on KDXU and as part of the deal designed a very cool looking headstone that will grace the plot at the cemetery where my wife and I will be buried.

The stone, as you can see from the picture, is granite and very striking. It has our names, a picture of where we were married (the Jordan River Temple) and the back (not pictured) has our children's names as well as some cool Southern Utah cliffs and a couple of Griffins (the mythological creature).

It is exactly what we wanted and looks fantastic. DuCrest did an amazing job. Many of you may have seen it at the recent Home Show at the Dixie Center.

But its very existence is a stark reminder that our days -- my days -- are numbered.

I recently got to see "Reagan," a movie about the president of my youth.

Ronald Reagan was elected in 1980 and reelected in 1984. I was 14 when he first took office and 22 when his second term expired.

I have a tremendous respect for the man, and I thought the maker of the movie did a great job of capturing perhaps the central theme of his life.

He wanted to make a difference.

So as I gaze at this headstone, I ponder whether or not I've made a difference.

I'd like to think I have -- through my radio show, through my personal everyday interactions, through my relationships with my loved ones and even my coworkers.

Making a difference to the scale of Ronald Reagan may not be possible for most of us, but hopefully by the time they carve that death date on that headstone, I'll (we'll) have influenced other lives for the better.

That's all any of us can hope for.

You can write that in stone.

