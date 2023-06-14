A Star Is Born? Your Big Break Could Be At St. George Event

So, do you think you've got what it takes to be a star?

Well, now's your chance to prove it.

Singers, dancers, musicians, magicians — anyone with a unique skill is invited to audition for a spot in the Star Search Talent Show, part of the robust 4th of July Celebration at Historic Town Square.

Auditions will be June 22 at the St. George Recreation Center (285 South 400 East) from 4 to 6 p.m. The top 5 finalists in each category will perform on the Main Stage with a chance to be named a “St. George Star.”

Those interested can register here.

“Each year, we're delighted to showcase a wide array of local entertainers,” said talent show coordinator Marianne Hamilton. “We encourage anyone who likes to perform to audition for the show. With cash and prizes available for participants in three age categories, this is always a wonderful part of the Independence Day experience in St. George.”

Each act should be less than three minutes in length, and each performer should have their own instruments and any needed background tracks (audio support will be provided). All finalists will be notified on June 26, and finals will take place on the Main Stage in Historic Town Square at 10:30 a.m. on July 4.

Those interested must register and a $5 entry fee will be collected the day of the audition. There will be three age categories: 10 years and younger; 11-17 years; and 18 years and older. The top three finalists from each category will be awarded prizes.

The Talent Show is just a part of the City’s 4th of July Celebration, which includes the Uncle Sam 4k race, 4th of July Parade, games, the Independence Carnival and tons of family fun.

Specific questions can be directed to Talent Show Coordinator Marianne Hamilton: Marianne.hamilton@sgcity.org or to the Leisure Services Department at 435-627-4500.