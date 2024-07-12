It's now been over a year since Frost Top closed its doors for good, but that doesn't make the memories any less important. In honor of the classic drive-in, here's a piece that was published in 2023 about what made Frost Top one of the staple restaurants in Southern Utah.

Ah, Frost Top. Such wonderful memories were made at this classic drive-in burger joint. I can’t even begin to tell you how many times my mom and dad took me to Frost Top to get a Prince Burger with a large fry and chocolate shake. Is it the most delicious restaurant in St. George?

HAHAHA, ‘slaps knee’ *WHEEZE*….no.

https://catcountryutah.com/djs-super-honest-food-review-larsens-frostop-drive-in-southern-utah/

But that doesn't change the fact that It’s a quintessential dive to experience in Southern Utah, and with how little remodeling and repairs done on the place, it’s turned into a time capsule of a trend long past, which is the drive-in restaurant.

So many firsts have been experienced through that smelly parking lot. First dates, first kisses, first bowel movements and first cravings. The menu, until recently, was hilariously big for such a small place.

There weren’t many places where you could get a burger with fries, taquitos, fish, gyros, and onion rings on one receipt. I would take friends to Frost Top and set a restriction on what could be ordered for this round of Frost Top Roulette. One of us would go missing for a couple of days depending on who got the fish.

When Frost Top temporarily shut down during the pandemic, I got legitimately depressed. Luckily, new owners came along and re-opened the classic drive-in, albeit to mixed results, but I couldn’t be happier that it’s still around…at least, I think.

Photo Credit: Stockton Myers Photo Credit: Stockton Myers loading...

While researching for this article, I went to Frost Top to get the usual, but I found that they’ve been closed for maintenance since the beginning of June. I genuinely hope, no... I pray it’s still going to be around so that it can continue to provide those many “firsts” that everyone loves so much. That didn't age well.