Over 2,000 residents in Southern Utah felt a 4.5 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, leaving many confused and afraid as these types of tremors are uncommon for the area.

Unfortunately, the earthquake may have caused some unexpected problems such as water main issues in St. George.

The City of St. George posted an update on their Facebook page informing residents of the situation.

The post said, “Due to a water line break, water has been shut off in the area of S. Point Drive and E. Cottam Ct. That intersection will also be impacted while the repair is being made. Repair time is unknown, but we apppreciate your patience. Thank you!”

Workers at the scene told the residents that the earthquake may have been the cause of the damage, but they also said it isn’t something they could confirm at that point in time.

The water was unavailable for the residents in the area for most of Monday, leaving many to use some of their water storage for flushing their toilets among other chores.

Once the water was turned back on, the residents were very grateful to have their beloved resource back in their homes.

Our news partners at ABC4 Utah reported on the earthquake, which showed the origin point as well as the impact felt throughout the community.

Scott Lewis at ABC4 Utah wrote, “The University of Utah has reported an earthquake measured at a magnitude of 4.5 just northeast of Zion National Park in Utah at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. The quake’s epicenter was measured at a depth of around 12.2 miles (19.6 km) in the northwestern corner of Kane County, just southwest of Navajo Lake and northeast of Zion National Park.”

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake usually isn’t the cause of serious damage, but it can cause some minor issues, and in this case, it may have broken the water main near Cottam Court and Point Drive in St. George.

If you’re ever caught up in an earthquake, authorities recommend taking cover and holding on to a stable object or structure. You can learn more about earthquake safety by clicking here.