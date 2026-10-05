Utah First to Launch Acne A.I. Prescriptions

Utah Becomes Testing Ground for AI-Prescribed Acne Treatment

Utah is once again putting itself near the front of the line in artificial intelligence — this time in healthcare.

Nolla Health: Revolutionizing Acne Treatment

Nolla Health has launched a new Utah pilot that lets its Nolla Derm app issue initial prescriptions for certain acne treatments using AI, rather than simply helping a doctor make the decision. The program is available to Utah residents 18 and older and starts at $4.99 per month, not including the cost of medication.

Addressing Long Wait Times for Dermatology Care

The idea targets a familiar problem: getting in to see a dermatologist can take time, especially outside the Wasatch Front. That could make the program particularly relevant in places like Southern Utah, where rapid population growth has increased demand for nearly every kind of healthcare provider.

The Acne Epidemic: Numbers Don’t Lie

Nolla says an estimated 100,000 Utahns have active acne at any given time, yet only about 10% ever see a dermatologist. The company also says the average dermatology wait in Utah is 61 days and that 11 counties have no dermatologist at all.

AI-Driven Consultations: How It Works

Under the pilot, patients complete a medical questionnaire and scan their face using the app. Nolla’s system evaluates the acne and can select from a limited list of physician-approved topical treatments. If the AI lacks enough confidence to make a recommendation, the patient is referred to a licensed physician. The program also includes physician oversight, although that oversight changes as the pilot progresses.

Ensuring Quality: Physician Oversight in AI Prescriptions

For the first 100 patients, a licensed physician reviews every AI-generated prescription before sending it. During the next phase, the AI can issue prescriptions directly while physicians conduct daily retrospective reviews. Later, doctors will review a sample of prescriptions on a weekly basis. That distinction is important. Utah is not giving every AI chatbot permission to start practicing medicine.

Convenience Factors: The Allure of AI Treatments

The pilot was developed with the Utah Office of Artificial Intelligence Policy and reviewed by physicians, dermatologists and state officials. Nolla says the system is limited to pre-approved treatment pathways and cannot invent medications or go beyond those limits.

For patients, the attraction is fairly obvious: no waiting room, no lengthy drive to a specialist, and potentially no weeks-long wait for an appointment.

Understanding Limitations: Who Should Still See a Dermatologist?

That could have extra appeal in Southern Utah, particularly for people living in Washington, Iron, Kane or Garfield counties who may already travel significant distances for specialty care.

Still, AI acne treatment will not be right for everyone. More severe acne, unusual skin conditions or patients with complicating medical factors may still need to see a dermatologist or other physician in person.

Complementing Care: AI's Role in Specialty Medicine

Nolla says its system is designed to complement doctors, not replace them, by handling routine cases and freeing specialists to focus on more complex patients.

Utah’s AI Testing Grounds: Pioneering New Frontiers

Utah has increasingly positioned itself as a testing ground for tightly controlled AI programs rather than simply waiting for federal rules to catch up.

The experiment is no longer theoretical. It is now available on a smartphone.