KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 37

Statewide News - 08/22/23

Both of Utah’s Prisons on Lockdown

Two Utah prisons were placed on lockdown on August 21 due to a major brawl involving 15 inmates at the Central Utah Correctional Facility.

Five people have been sent to a local hospital from the fight, and weapons were reportedly involved. The fight could be a result of gang activity, but that’s not confirmed.

The Incident is currently being investigated by authorities.

Beware the Goats

Officials from Utah County are warning dog owners in the area to avoid the Mount Timpanogos Trail because of aggressive mountain goats.

Three dogs have been killed in August as a result from the goat’s behavior on the trail against canines. One dog was gored by a mountain goat, and there are examples of goats pushing dogs off cliffs in the area as well.

The Utah County Sherriff said this is highly unusual for the area but warns residents nonetheless to avoid the trail when walking with their beloved pets.

Sing the National Anthem for the Utah Jazz

Auditions for singing the national anthem at Utah Jazz games will be held a week from today, August 29.

If you would like to have a chance to sing for one of the biggest crowds you can get in the state of Utah, then head to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City at 9 a.m. and be prepared to sing your heart out.

Auditions will be held for both soloists and duos, and anyone is welcome to give it a shot.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/22/23

Drive-By-Shooting in St. George

Authorities from the St. George Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect involved with a drive-by-shooting of a home in St. George.

The crime occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on August 21 when a stolen BMW drove past the residence just north of Riverside Drive, with the driver reportedly shooting at the home and then driving away.

Officers pursued the vehicle and later found the BMW abandoned with no suspect in sight.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact dispatch at 435-627-4300.

Flooding in Southern Utah

Remnants from Tropical Storm Hillary are currently making their way over Southern Utah with heavy rainfall causing flooding in areas throughout the region.

More flooding is possible throughout today due to constant precipitation. Please be prepared for flash flooding at a moment notice, and most importantly, stay safe.

Remember turn around, don't drown.

Utah Tech to Offer Course on A.I.

Utah Tech University is offering free community courses to teach the public about general artificial intelligence.

The weekly course will begin on August 30, and the goal of the class is to discuss the opportunities A.I. provides.

The class will meet every Wednesday until December 6, and again, the course is free.

Again, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Southern Utah. Please stay safe out there.

