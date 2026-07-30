Maloy Introduces Bill Targeting AI-Related Nuclear Risks

Rep. Celeste Maloy is helping lead a bipartisan effort aimed at identifying nuclear-related risks from advanced artificial intelligence before they become national security threats.

Nuclear-Related AI Risks

Maloy, who represents Utah’s 2nd Congressional District, introduced the AI Threat Output and Monitoring Incident Containment Act, known as the ATOMIC Act, with Rep. Sara Jacobs of California. The legislation would direct the U.S. Department of Energy to create the Advanced Artificial Intelligence Nuclear Evaluation Program. The proposed program would use the expertise of the Department of Energy’s National Laboratories to test the most advanced AI systems for nuclear-related risks. Those evaluations would look at whether an AI system could generate sensitive nuclear information, bypass safety guardrails, show deceptive behavior or act unpredictably in high-stakes environments.

World's Leading Nuclear Security

“As AI capabilities continue to advance, we have a responsibility to understand the risks before they become real-world crises,” Maloy said. “The United States already has the world’s leading nuclear security experts in our National Laboratories. This bill builds on that expertise to ensure we can identify emerging threats, strengthen safeguards, and have the information we need to make informed decisions about future AI policy.”

Protections for Propriety

The bill would apply only to the largest developers of advanced AI systems. Under the legislation, covered developers would be companies that have invested at least $2 billion in AI development over the previous five years. Those companies would be required to provide secure access and technical information needed for evaluations, while the bill also includes protections for proprietary business information and trade secrets.

Jacobs said the legislation is meant to help prevent the worst-case risks of powerful AI systems.

“No one wants another Three-Mile Island or any other major nuclear incident,” Jacobs said. “As AI becomes more powerful, we have a responsibility to identify and guard against new risks before they become real-world threats.”

Listen Here: Rep. Moloy Joins Southern U-Talk on KDXU

Jacobs said the bipartisan ATOMIC Act would help identify AI-related nuclear risks, establish safeguards and develop mitigation plans. The Department of Energy would be required to send Congress an initial report within one year identifying trends, capabilities and risks observed through the program. Annual updates would continue during the program’s seven-year duration.

The ATOMIC Act has been endorsed by the AI Policy Network.