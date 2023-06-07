It’s always a plus when St. George gets a new option that allows growing families to entertain their kids. One of the most popular places for kids to play is Thunder Junction All-Abilities Park on Dixie Drive.

The amount of variety you can find at these kinds of playgrounds is such a joy for young ones, and it looks like Washington County is getting another all-abilities park to entertain the many families who reside in southern Utah.

The All-Abilities Playground in Hurricane will be located at Dixie Springs Park and will span 7,500 square ft (about twice the area of a tennis court). The playground was specifically made to cater to kids with special needs, but the number of things to do is something everyone can enjoy.

I’ve personally been to Dixie Springs Park and it’s a beautiful area when the weather is slightly overcast. If you’re willing to endure the hot months, the park is still beautiful, but it can be quite the sweat-fest if you’re not prepared.

Some of the activities you can expect to find at the playground include an aeroglider, xylophone, and various slides and swings. Since it’s an all-abilities playground, all of the activities are super easy to access and are completely safe.

The All-Abilities Playground at Dixie Springs Park will open June 10 with a ribbon cutting ceremony taking place at 9 a.m. on the same day. If you’re planning to take your kids to the park, be sure to take plenty of sunscreen as it can get very hot.