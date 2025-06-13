A new exhibit honoring America’s fight for independence is now open at the St. George Library.

The American Battlefield Trust display, part of the America 250 celebration, is free to the public through June 19. It’s one of only two stops in Utah.

Read More Here: Happiness In America: Where Does Utah Rank?

Local Daughters of the American Revolution members helped bring the exhibit to St. George. Valerie King says it’s a great opportunity for families:

“We feel incredibly fortunate and grateful to host this remarkable exhibit here in St. George … It’s particularly wonderful for children to experience—and best of all, it’s free!”

A Flag Day celebration is planned for Saturday, June 14, with local groups in colonial attire and free flags for visitors.

Commissioner Victor Iverson says it’s a chance for the community to connect with its heritage.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for our community to connect with the foundational stories of our nation. We hope families, educators, and history lovers alike will come see it. Events like this remind us of our shared heritage and why we continue to stand for liberty. ”The exhibit is open during regular library hours through June 19.

Last year Washington Count commissioners Iverson, Adam Snow and Gil Almquist declared this "America's County" and put out a proclamation saying:

"Now therefore we, the county commissioners of Washington County, hereby declare and proclaim all of Washington County as America’s County, with a perpetual commitment to stand by the principles of the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the State of Utah, the Bill of Rights, and the principles of American Government. We do this to preserve the God-given rights, as referenced in the Declaration of Independence, to Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

Get our free mobile app

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America