Charges Filed in Angels Landing Death After 20 Years

A nearly 20-year-old death at one of Southern Utah’s most famous hikes is now being treated as a murder case.

Washington County prosecutors tell KDXU News that they have charged David Vander Meer, a Las Vegas man and former youth pastor, with murder and insurance fraud in the 2006 death of his wife, Bernadette Vander Meer. Authorities say Bernadette died Aug. 22, 2006, after falling from Angels Landing in Zion National Park. At the time, David Vander Meer told investigators the couple had hiked to the area to take sunrise photos and that he heard his wife scream as she fell.

Increased Life Insurance

The case was reopened after the Washington County Attorney’s Office received a tip. Prosecutors say Vander Meer was arrested June 22 with help from the U.S. Marshals Office. Court documents referenced in multiple reports say investigators had reviewed the couple’s life insurance policies, which had reportedly been increased before Bernadette’s death. Vander Meer has been charged, but he has not been convicted.

Remembering Those Who Have Died

Angels Landing is known around the world for its beauty, but also for its risk. The trail’s tragic history includes hikers and visitors whose lives ended there, including George Sender, Kristoffer Jones, Bernadette Vander Meer, Barry Goldstein, Nancy Maltez, Tammy Grunig, Regine Milobedzki, Ryan Volino, a 13-year-old girl from Colorado City, Pradeep Beryl Solomon, Savannah McTague, Corbin McMillen, Jason Hartwell, an unidentified man at Scout Lookout in 2024 and Gilberto Ramos in thi year. Other historical lists also include earlier confirmed deaths connected to the Angels Landing route.

Another Painful Chapter

Remembering those names matters. Each was a person with family, friends, and a story beyond the trail. This new criminal case adds another painful chapter to Angels Landing’s history, while also showing how cold cases can move forward years later when new information comes in.