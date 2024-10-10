Another Man Falls to His Death at a Southern Utah National Park

Another fatality was reported at a Southern Utah national park this week with a 68-year-old man losing his life at Arches National Park.

The National Park Service released a brief statement sharing the unfortunate news just days after another man fell to his death at Zion National Park.

The NPS said, “In late morning on Tuesday October 8, 2024, National Park Service rangers responded to a report of CPR in progress on Devils Garden Trail in Arches National Park. A man had fallen approximately 30 feet near Black Arch Overlook. Personnel from Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Grand County EMS, Classic Air Medical, and Department of Public Safety also responded. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the 68-year-old male patient from Paramus, New Jersey was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The NPS is working with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation with no additional information available at this time.

Earlier this week, the 40-year-old CEO of software company Opiniion was reported dead after he fell to his death at Zion National Park. Here’s what we published earlier this week on the subject.

Utah CEO Confirmed as Victim in Rappelling Accident in Zion

Photo Credit: Opiniion, Zion National Park/Canva Photo Credit: Opiniion, Zion National Park/Canva loading...

The 40-year-old man who unfortunately died after a rappelling accident in Zion National Park on Saturday has been identified as the CEO of a Lindon based software company.

In a statement on their website, representatives of Opiniion confirmed their CEO, Justin Bingham, had passed away while exploring the outdoors.

The statement said, “It is with deep sadness that Opiniion announces the passing of our CEO, Justin Bingham. Justin was involved in a tragic accident while enjoying one of his greatest passions—exploring the outdoors. Despite the best efforts of over 50 team members of various rescue teams, he passed away on the night of Saturday, Oct 5, 2024.”

Devin Shurtleff, the co-founder and COO of Opiniion, will step into the role of interim CEO to help fill the role Bingham left behind. Shurtleff commented on the situation through the same announcement confirming Bingham’s passing.

Shurtleff said, “If you spent any time around him, he was the eternal optimist. ‘Everything is always going to work out.’ He told me so many times…. But he was right and it usually did,” said Devin, President and COO . “Justin wasn’t just a leader here at Opiniion—he was a mentor, a dad, and a friend to many of us. He believed that the relationships we build are what make this work meaningful, and he truly lived that every day.”

You can read the full statement on the Opiniion website.

We here at KDXU would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Bingham during this sensitive time.

For more details on the accident mentioned here, check out our other article covering the subject.