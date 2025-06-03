Toxic heavy metals such as arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury are being found in popular rice brands across the U.S.

A study by Healthy Babies tested 145 rice samples from various stores in 20 metropolitan areas, including New York, Los Angeles, and Salt Lake City.

Arsenic was found in all samples and the study highlighted that brown rice showed the highest levels of heavy metals.

Researchers note long-term exposure to arsenic could lead to serious health risks, including cancer and developmental harm.

What Is Arsenic?

Arsenic is a naturally occurring element and can be found in various foods, including rice, rice-based products, fish, and some fruits and vegetables.

The highest levels of arsenic, both organic and inorganic, can be found in seafood, rice, and rice cereal.

Inorganic arsenic, the more toxic form, is primarily found in rice and rice-based products.

How Harmful Is Arsenic?

The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies arsenic and inorganic arsenic compounds as “carcinogenic to humans.”

This is based on sufficient evidence in humans that these chemicals can cause:

Lung cancer

Bladder cancer

Skin cancer

IARC also notes links in some studies to:

Kidney cancer

Liver cancer

Prostate cancer

Does Arsenic Cause Other Health issues?

Both short- and long-term exposure to arsenic can also cause other health problems. For example:

Breathing in high levels of arsenic can cause a sore throat and irritated lungs.

Swallowing high levels of arsenic can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle weakness and cramping, skin rashes, and other problems.

Exposure to high enough amounts of arsenic can be fatal.

Exposure to lower levels of arsenic over longer periods of time can cause skin changes, liver and kidney damage, and a shortage of red and white blood cells, which can lead to fatigue and an increased risk of infections.

Are Arsenic Levels Regulated?

Several US government agencies regulate arsenic levels and exposures:

In drinking water: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set a limit on the maximum level of arsenic allowed in US drinking water of 10 micrograms per liter (μg/L), or 10 parts per billion (ppb). For bottled water, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set a limit of 10 ppb.

The EPA has set limits on the amount of arsenic that industrial sources can release into the environment, and it has restricted the use of arsenic in pesticides. At work: The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), the federal agency responsible for health and safety regulations in most workplaces, limits workplace exposure to inorganic arsenic to 10 micrograms per cubic meter of air, averaged over an 8-hour period.

The big thing we can learn from all this is that arsenic is very lightly regulated and it's up to us to make sure we consume as little of the toxic substance as possible by:

Testing your water -- If you get it from a public source, you're probably fine. But if you use a well or another private source, you should get it tested. Limiting consumption of rice and seafood. Wearing protective gear if you work in what could be an arsenic-rich environment. Some examples of these: Mines, wood preservation companies, electronics manufacturing, and glass production.

