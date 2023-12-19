December 18 was a busy day for police across Southern Utah, with one of the more notable crimes occurring around 5:44 p.m. when a jewelry store was robbed following a carjacking.

Before we get into the details of the crime, it’s important to mention that the suspect of this crime is still on the run and is expected to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on this Hispanic male suspect who was wearing all black clothing during the time of the crime should contact dispatch at 435-627-4300.

A statement from the St. George Police Department provided details into this carjacking and subsequent robbery.

The SGPD said, “At approximately 5:44 p.m. the St. George 911 Communications Center received a report of a Car Jacking. A male with a gun was successful in taking a vehicle and fleeing the area. The male suspect then committed a robbery at a jewelry store located off of 3050 East. The suspect then crashed the stolen vehicle on I-15 and fled on foot.”

Officers of the SGPD began to flood the area around 1000 East and St. George Boulevard in an effort to locate the suspect who may have sustained injuries during the course of the crime. The resulting crash on I-15 also closed down a portion of I-15 for a few hours, but has since re-opened to the normal level of traffic.

The SGPD said, “The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in all black clothing. He is considered armed and dangerous. Please call police immediately if you see any suspicious activity. 435-627-4300. This is a very active and evolving incident and either details will be provided when appropriate and available. Thank you.”

Since the evening of December 18, Officers of the SGPD have continued the search for this armed suspect. As of 9 a.m. on December 19, PIO Tiffany Mitchell has confirmed that the man is still outstanding, meaning he still hasn’t been apprehended.

We’ll provide more updates as officers continue their search. Please do not approach the suspect if you see him, but again, please contact dispatch at 435-627-4300 if you have any information.