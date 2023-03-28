Art Attack: Short Road Race A New Art Festival Attraction

St. George is known for many things: Temperate winters, blazing summers, Ironman and St. George Marathon, Huntsman Senior Games, the spring art festival, amazing golf courses, expansive trail system, pickleball mecca -- that's just naming a few!

In the spring it is the Art Festival which takes center stage as folks from throughout the West head to our lovely home to enjoy art, great weather, food trucks and ... running?

Yep, running.

Astride a diverse tapestry of colorful pottery, paintings, fine jewelry and fiber arts on display during day two of the St. George Art Festival, the second annual Art Attack 1 Mile Run offers an energizing outlet sure to entice festival goers.

Set to begin at 9 a.m. on April 8 at the Town Square Splash Pads (50 S Main), the Art Attack appeals to individuals of all abilities and adds an athletic component to the Art Festival.

“The Art Attack is a fantastic spectacle of art and athletics,” said Aaron Metler, Recreation Manager for Races and Special Events. “It’s a short jog through historic downtown St. George with plenty of fun photo opportunities and amazing prizes. The Southern Utah Art Guild (SUAG) will give away 12 high-quality pieces of art. Don’t forget to start your morning with a cup of Art Attack.”

This is a timed event and prizes will be given out for each category. Contestants will run through downtown and finish back at the splash pads. All finishers will be awarded a medal and Art Attack socks. The SUAG booth will have a drawing to win paintings by local artists.

The categories are as follows:

First Responders

Costumes

Elite Men (under 5-minute mile)

Elite Women (under 6-minute mile)

Open (non elite)

Seniors (65+)

Strollers

Kids (12 and under)

All Abilities Fun Run Walk N’ Roll

Bikestock (12 and under ride bikes)

To sign up, please go here.

“The Art Attack is an amazing family event and a great way to start your day at the incredible St. George Art Festival,” said Doug Hamilton, who works in the City of St. George’s races division. “No matter your abilities — seasoned racer or casual runner — the Art Attack is a great way to work up a sweat and enjoy the Art Festival.”

Packet pick-up will be April 7, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. George Races tent by the Bell Tower at Town Square.

