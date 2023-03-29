PAWS in St. George will be hosting the PAWSitivley Arts Festival for the animals to have a fun time and their humans too.

The event will feature 27 local vendors with a wide variety of options for everyone to enjoy. It is a way to bring awareness to animals in need, but it also provides a family-friendly community event.

Artisans get to sell; children get to make their own crafts and there's live entertainment for eventgoers.

There will also be cat and dog adoptions throughout the event as well as food trucks.

The PAWSitivley Arts Festival will take place on April 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the PAWS Adoption Center. Admission is free to the public.

Each of the vendors will give a portion of its profits to the PAWS Rescue Fund which helps with medical needs like surgery or disease, Lulu Hart PAWS Animal Rescue Manager said.

“We are the oldest and the largest animal rescue in Southern Utah. Covering all of Washington County and Iron County,” Hart said. “We started 21 years ago, and we have now saved over 21,000 animals. Without fundraising, without events like this, we would not be able to operate.”

PAWS will have kittens, cats, and dogs to see during the festival and each of the animal rooms will be open to the public.

The Pet Cremation Center of Southern Utah is sponsoring the event as a part of the Southern Utah animal community. They offer pet cremation services, tours and have a "bare all" attitude when it comes to the process.

As a part of Serenity Funeral Homes, the cremation center is experienced with end-of-life situations.

"When we found out PAWS was doing this art festival, the first festival ever, we wanted to be a part of that and actually approached them about it," Debbie Hunsaker Community Relations Specialist said.

The festival will be in the PAWS parking lot so plan to park elsewhere on the event days.

Some other adoptable at PAWS currently:

