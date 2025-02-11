Authorities Identify Elderly Woman Killed in Santa Clara Accident

Santa Clara authorities have identified the elderly woman killed in an auto-pedestrian accident on Friday evening.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Jacob Drive in Santa Clara, and the only detail known about the victim was her age and gender, an 83-year-old woman.

It’s now been revealed that the woman was 82 years old, and her identity is that of a Utah resident.

Chief Jaron L. Studley of the Santa Clara – Ivins Public Safety Department confirmed the woman’s identity in a press release.

Studley said, “The deceased adult female has been identified as 82-year-old Anand Kamlesh, a Utah resident. The Santa Clara – Ivins Police Department and the Washington County Metro Accident Reconstruction Team continue to investigate this incident.”

Studley then went on to extend condolences to the family and friends of Kamlesh as they go through this period of mourning.

Anyone with information concerning the crash is being asked to contact the Santa Clara – Ivins Police Department by calling 435-652-1122.

Here’s the original story we published Monday morning.

83-Year-Old Woman Killed in Santa Clara Auto-Pedestrian Accident

A police car flashing its lights at night. Image made in Canva. loading...

An 83-year-old woman was declared dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Santa Clara Friday evening.

Chief Jaron L. Studley from the Santa Clara – Ivins Public Safety Department provided a statement on the accident in a press release.

Studley said, “On Friday, February 7, 2025, at 6:50 PM, emergency personnel responded to a report of a personal injury accident at the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Jacob Drive in Santa Clara.”

Authorities attempted to save the woman by transporting her to St. George Regional Hospital, but she was later declared dead.

Studley said, “Upon arrival, first responders discovered that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to St. George Regional Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries. The victim has been identified as an 83-year-old woman. Notification to the next of kin has been made. The driver of the vehicle which struck the pedestrian is being cooperative with the investigation process.”