Authorities Investigate Death in Zion NP

(Springdale, UT) -- The National Park Service, along with other agencies, is investigating after a 31-year-old woman was discovered dead near the Virgin River along the Narrows section of the park. This happened on Wednesday, November 23rd when visitors alerted park shuttle drivers that there was an injured man and a non-responsive woman in that area. Search and rescue was called. They quickly found the man and transported him to the Zion Emergency Operations Center. The team discovered the woman dead a short distance away.

A Full-On Response

Zion National Park says over 20 search and rescue team members were involved in the rescue. Both the man and woman were a married couple had started their permitted 16-mile trip through the Narrows from the top-down on Tuesday, November 22. The man reported they became dangerously cold overnight and experienced symptoms that appeared to be linked with hypothermia.

One of the pair Tried to Get Help

The pair stopped more than a mile from the north end of Riverside Walk. Early in the morning of November 23, the man continued on to get help while the woman remained. NPS rangers found the man along the walk where others were helping him down the trail. Still others gave CPR to the woman before Zion Search and Rescue Team members arrived.

A number of agencies responded to the scene. These agencies included The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, and the National Park Service All are still investigating the cause of the woman’s death.

