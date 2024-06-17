KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 230

Statewide News – 06/17/24

Woman Critically Injured in Skydiving Accident in Tooele

An investigation is currently underway to find out what happened during skydiving accident in Tooele on June 16 that left a woman critically injured.

Authorities say the woman was found injured near a building with power lines coming out from the structure, but she didn’t have any burns related to the electrocution one would experience from colliding with power lines.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital and investigators are still looking into what the woman collided with when she was skydiving.

Red Flag Warning Continues for Most of Utah

Most of Utah is under a Red Flag Warning due to high winds, low humidity, and overall high temperatures which can contribute to wildfires.

The National Weather Service is also warning residents of Southern Utah of smoke in the air from the wildfires in Beaver and Sevier Counties.

Please be extremely careful when dealing with any fire starters throughout the summer as it’s expected to be a dry one.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 06/17/24

Local Outdoorsman Found Dead Near Zion

A LaVerkin man was unfortunately found dead on June 16 after he was reported missing by friends and family on June 13.

Mark Hodges was reportedly found dead on Flying Monkey Mesa near Zion National Park by members of Southern Utah’s Search and Rescue. It’s unknown what Hodges was doing at the time of his death.

Friends of Hodges posted on social media about Hodges saying he was known for going on river expeditions by himself near the Grand Canyon and Zion National Park. We’ll provide more details as the authorities release more information.

Little Twist Fire Grows to Over 2,000 Acres at 0% Containment

The Little Twist Fire in Beaver County has now spread to over 2,400 acres as of June 16 and is still at 0% containment.

The information comes from Utah Fire Info and our friends at ABC4 Utah. The Little Twist Fire began as a prescribed burn and grew out of control as it broke through the boundaries of the burn.

Unfortunately, the fire is expected to grow even more due to the high winds predicted for Beaver County today with no sign of rain in sight.

Small Earthquake Felt in Iron County at 3.1 Magnitude

Residents of Iron County felt some shaking on June 15 thanks to a small earthquake reported by over 25 people throughout Southern Utah.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed the 3.1 magnitude tremor. Earthquakes in the 3.0 range can be felt by most people and can shake indoor objects, but it rarely causes structural damage.

Other

