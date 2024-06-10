KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 226

Statewide News – 06/10/24

Utah Candidates Debate Before June 25 Primary

Candidates vying for different positions in the June 25 primary election in Utah will participate in debates scheduled for today and tomorrow.

The 2nd Congressional District debate between Colby Jenkins and Celeste Maloy will take place today at 10 a.m. on ABC4. Next is the U.S. Senate debate with candidates John Curtis, Trent Staggs, Jason Walton, and Brad Wilson tonight at 6 p.m. on ABC4.

The Utah governor debate will take place tomorrow at 6 p.m. with Phil Lyman and Spencer Cox participating in the event. The debate will not only be livestreamed on the ABC4 website, but will also be broadcast on CW 30 at 7 p.m.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 06/10/24

Rockville Fire Grows to 70 Acres as Fire Fight Continue Containment

Fire fighters across Southern Utah have been working tirelessly over the weekend to contain a 72-acre wildfire that started on a private property in Rockville on June 7.

According to Utah Fire Info, the fire is 60% contained at the time of writing. An evacuation order was issued for the area but was later dismissed after fire workers managed to halt the growth of the flames.

We’ll provide more updates as fire fighters continue to handle the situation.

Bryce Canyon Park Ranger Dies After Fall

A 78-year-old park ranger for Bryce Canyon unfortunately died after he tripped and hit his head on a rock while assisting a visitor.

Tom Lorig, 78, succumbed to his injuries after medical personnel attempted to provide first-aid.

Lorig has been working with the National Park Service since 1968. We here at KDXU would like to offer our thoughts and prayers to friends and families of Lorig during this tragic time.

23 Pounds of Meth Seized in Washington County

Southern Utah police seized 23 pounds of meth in Washington City last week after a traffic stop.

According to authorities, Ramon Zapien was pulled over when he rolled past a stop sign as well failing to signal when changing lanes. A police K9 alerted the officers of drugs in the vehicle and a search ensued.

Police found bundles of meth in the car totaling 23 pounds. Zapien was arrested on charges including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton just celebrated his mom’s REDACTED birthday. He just can’t believe how REDACTED she is now. Not many people can do as much when they’re REDACTED years old, but his mom is making it work. Only REDACTED more years until she’s considered a senior citizen.

Happy Monday!