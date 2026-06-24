Three zones (WSH-003, WSH-022 & WASH-023) in western Washington County have been placed in Ready status as crews continue battling the Grapevine Fire in southeastern Nevada.

What Does "Ready Status" Mean?

According to Watch Duty, the Ready status is tied to the Grapevine Fire burning in Lincoln County, Nevada, southeast of Caliente and not far from the Utah state line. Ready status does not mean an evacuation has been ordered. It means residents in the affected zones should be prepared in case conditions change and officials move the area to Set or Go.

Emergency Management Text Alerts

Washington County’s evacuation map uses pre-identified zones to help residents quickly see whether their neighborhood is in Ready, Set or Go status. The county says residents can check their zone on the Washington County Emergency Management page and sign up for emergency alerts through 911register.com. The alert system allows residents to receive time-sensitive messages by phone, text or email, depending on the contact methods they choose. Washington County also lists text options for updates, including texting WASHCOES to 888777 for emergency updates and WASHCOFIRE to 888777 for fire updates.

Firefighting Challenge

The Grapevine Fire has grown in the Clover Mountain Wilderness area, where steep terrain, timber and dry conditions have made firefighting difficult. Fire officials say the blaze has shown active fire behavior at times, with hot, dry weather and low humidity adding to the challenge.

Listen Here: WCWCD Zach Renstrom Talks About Wildfire's Effect on Water Supply

For Washington County residents, the change is a reminder that wildfire threats do not stop at state lines. Even a fire burning in Nevada can create concern for nearby Utah communities if wind, terrain and fuel conditions line up. Residents in Ready zones should review evacuation plans, gather important documents, prepare medications, check on animals and make sure vehicles have fuel. Families should also know more than one way out of their neighborhood.

At this point, Ready means prepare — not panic.