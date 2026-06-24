A Utah Ski Resort Has Been Destroyed by Wildfire

The Cottonwood Fire has delivered a devastating blow to Beaver County and Southern Utah’s outdoor recreation community, destroying structures at Eagle Point Resort in the Tushar Mountains

Eagle Point Ski Resort in Ashes

KDXU News has learned that the fire burned through parts of the ski resort after a day of explosive growth. The fire ignited Monday evening east of Beaver and had grown to more than 31,000 acres by Tuesday night, with 0% containment at that time, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Eagle Point Resort, which dates back to the 1970s, is one of Southern Utah’s best-known ski destinations and a major part of Beaver County’s winter tourism identity.

Community Pillar

The loss is more than just structural. Ski Utah President Nathan Rafferty said Eagle Point is an independent mountain and a community pillar, calling the impact one that will be felt across Beaver County and the Utah ski industry. For many families in Southern Utah, Eagle Point has long been a closer, quieter alternative to the Wasatch Front resorts.

State Fire Numbers

The Cottonwood Fire is also part of a much larger wildfire surge across Utah. State and federal data show more than 105,000 acres have already burned in Utah this year, a sharp jump from about 13,300 acres reported just a week earlier. The National Interagency Fire Center also listed the Cottonwood Fire at 31,000 acres and 0% containment near Beaver in its June 24 national fire update.

Relief on the Way?

The weather could bring both help and danger. Rain may aid firefighters, but gusty winds, lightning and critical fire weather could create new challenges. For now, the focus remains on protecting lives, homes and what remains of a beloved Southern Utah mountain landmark.

Federal Help

Federal help has also been approved to support the firefighting effort. FEMA authorized a Fire Management Assistance Grant for the Cottonwood Fire, which allows federal funding to reimburse up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs. Those costs can include expenses such as equipment, supplies, mobilization, demobilization and field camps. The grant does not cover damage to private homes or businesses, but it helps reduce the financial burden on state and local agencies as crews work to contain the fire.