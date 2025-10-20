A 21-year old BYU student made a 25-yard kick at halftime of the BYU-Utah game Saturday and won himself a Honda CR-V Hybrid.

The car -- worth about $35,000 -- was offered by Ken Garff car dealerships as a promotion during the game and Andrew Easton was selected randomly from the crowd.

The promotion, titled "Ken Garff Kicks for Keys" wasn't exactly a tough win -- Easton only had to make a 35-yard field goal -- especially for a man who was a lifelong soccer player.

After introducing the promotion, Easton was spotlighted on the Lavell Edwards Stadium big screen and he promptly nailed the the kick for the car.

Still, a 35-yard field is no gimme -- just ask any high school football coach. Easton's kick was a bit low and to the left But it had enough legs to make it the distance -- and was just straight enough to get through the uprights.

Easton said the car wasn't the only motivation, telling local TV news station that his friends in the ROC (Roar of Cougars) student section that if he made the kick, it would create great momentum for the fans heading into the second half.

No. 15 BYU ended up winning the game over No. 23 Utah 24-21 with the crowd and especially the student section causing Utah's offe4nse to sputter into penalties during the course of the game.

Fine Paid

It was also announced that Crumbl Cookie CEO Jason McGowan will foot the bill for the likely fine coming BYU's way after fans stormed the field in the wake of the big win.

The fine has not yet been publicly announced by Big 12 Conference officials. A BYU Athletics spokesperson said the school would not comment on the matter, however the Conference has previously fined teams as much as $50,000 for fans storming the field.

