Best Friends Relocates Over 60 Pets to Kanab Sanctuary

The Best Friends Animal Society recently relocated over 60 pets from an overcapacity shelter in Texas, and are now receiving care at the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah reported on the endeavor through an article written by Kayla Baggerly.

Baggerly wrote, “Two flights were conducted, the most recent taking place on Sunday March 9, with 18 cats and seven dogs onboard. The move was made to relieve overcrowding at The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society and help pets in need of homes.”

The first flight saw 37 dogs transported to partners in various locations throughout Utah and Idaho. Over 60 dogs and cats were relocated through this agreement between Best Friends Animal Society and The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society.

Baggerly wrote, “Best Friends Animal Society is dedicated to ending the killing of cats and dogs in shelters across the U.S. The pets from the flight are currently receiving lifesaving care at the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, along with three other partner organizations — Dustin Time Rescue, Kitten Smitthen Rescue, and Utah Beagle Rescue.”

Sophia Proler, the director of the South Central Region for Best Friends Animal Society, told ABC4 it was the endeavor was originally meant to transport over 30 pets, but partners in Utah said they could do more.

Proler said, “They really needed to move some dogs out of there as quickly as possible to maintain a healthy population and make sure that those animals had a live positive outcome, so we went down to South Texas and started working with that shelter and with the community there. We realized that we really needed more help, so we contacted Dog is MyCoPilot, which is a fantastic partner of Best Friends.”

Dog is MyCoPilot recently assisted Best Friends by relocating pets from the 2025 LA wildfires. Check out Best Friends website for more information on their animal rescue efforts.